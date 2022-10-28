Dr. Alexandros Zouzias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zouzias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandros Zouzias, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexandros Zouzias, MD
Dr. Alexandros Zouzias, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Huntington Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Dr. Zouzias' Office Locations
Nspc100 Merrick Rd Ste 128W, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (844) 677-2362Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Huntington Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zouzious was very informative and a gray personality making me comfortable in my first visit to surgery and visi after surgery. Very happy with outcome of surgery, with Dr. Zouzious explaining what he did in operation.
About Dr. Alexandros Zouzias, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Tampa General Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Zouzias has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zouzias accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zouzias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zouzias speaks Greek and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zouzias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zouzias.
