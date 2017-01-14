Dr. Alexandru Chicos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chicos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandru Chicos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexandru Chicos, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Dyer, Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Rush Copley Medical Center.
Dr. Chicos works at
Locations
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 664-3278
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chicos is an amazing physician! I left my appointment feeling well educated about my condition and with a clear plan. I would definitely recommend him!
About Dr. Alexandru Chicos, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1316138704
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Jacobi Medical center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina
