Overview

Dr. Alexandru Chicos, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Dyer, Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Chicos works at Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.