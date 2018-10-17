Overview of Dr. Alexandru Constantinescu, MD

Dr. Alexandru Constantinescu, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University De Medicine Si Farm and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Constantinescu works at Memorial Division of Pediatric Nephrology in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.