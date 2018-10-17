Book an Appointment

Dr. Alexandru Constantinescu, MD

Pediatric Nephrology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alexandru Constantinescu, MD

Dr. Alexandru Constantinescu, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from University De Medicine Si Farm and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Constantinescu works at Memorial Division of Pediatric Nephrology in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Constantinescu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Pediatric Nephrology
    1131 N 35th Ave Ste 210, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5644
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan

  View other providers who treat Edema
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 17, 2018
    What a wonderful doctor! Always makes me and my child smile when we see him.
    — Oct 17, 2018
    About Dr. Alexandru Constantinescu, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Nephrology
    Specialties
    38 years of experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Romanian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Male
    • Male
    Gender
    1598785479
    • 1598785479
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montefiore Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Westchester Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Flushing Hospital Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University De Medicine Si Farm
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
    • Memorial Regional Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexandru Constantinescu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Constantinescu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Constantinescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Constantinescu works at Memorial Division of Pediatric Nephrology in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Constantinescu’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Constantinescu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Constantinescu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Constantinescu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Constantinescu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

