Dr. Alexandru Constantinescu, MD
Dr. Alexandru Constantinescu, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University De Medicine Si Farm and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Memorial Division of Pediatric Nephrology1131 N 35th Ave Ste 210, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-5644Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
What a wonderful doctor! Always makes me and my child smile when we see him.
About Dr. Alexandru Constantinescu, MD
- Pediatric Nephrology
- 38 years of experience
- English, French, Romanian and Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- University De Medicine Si Farm
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
