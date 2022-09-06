Dr. Alexei Michelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexei Michelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alexei Michelson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Moscow Med Stomatology Institute and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Michelson works at
Locations
Alex D. Michelson, M.D., Inc.24800 Chrisanta Dr Ste 260, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 462-9114
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Michelson's since 2015, when I moved to OC. At the time I was taking 275mg of venlafaxine and 150mg of bupropion. Back then, I thought I would never be able to get off antidepressants, but I wanted to explore the possibility of getting off them. Dr. Michaelson was always open to looking at that possibility and finding the reasons that were causing my depression. In 2018, he told me that my depression could be accentuated by low testosterone, and he was right. You, as a patient, have to do a lot on your own to heal yourself, like improve your diet, take therapy, exercise, and meditate. I understand that there must be cases different from mine, but I can say that Dr. Micahelson is open to you seeking to be free of depression and medication. By the end of August 2022, all I'm taking is daily vitamin D and injecting 0.03ml of testosterone per week.
About Dr. Alexei Michelson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, French and Russian
- 1255372389
Education & Certifications
- UCLA-San Fernando Valley Program
- UC Irvine Med Ctr
- Moscow Med Stomatology Institute
Dr. Michelson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michelson speaks French and Russian.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Michelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michelson.
