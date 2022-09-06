See All Psychiatrists in Mission Viejo, CA
Dr. Alexei Michelson, MD

Psychiatry
4.0 (30)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexei Michelson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Moscow Med Stomatology Institute and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Michelson works at Behavioral Assessment Center in Mission Viejo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alex D. Michelson, M.D., Inc.
    24800 Chrisanta Dr Ste 260, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 462-9114

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Alejandro — Sep 06, 2022
    
    
    
    About Dr. Alexei Michelson, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1255372389
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA-San Fernando Valley Program
    Residency
    • UC Irvine Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Moscow Med Stomatology Institute
    Frequently Asked Questions

