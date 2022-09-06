Overview

Dr. Alexei Michelson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Moscow Med Stomatology Institute and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Michelson works at Behavioral Assessment Center in Mission Viejo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.