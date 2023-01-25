Overview of Dr. Alexei Wedmid, MD

Dr. Alexei Wedmid, MD is an Urology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Wedmid works at Urology Group Princeton PA in Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.