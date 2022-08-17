Overview of Dr. Alexey Levashkevich, MD

Dr. Alexey Levashkevich, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Blanc Township, MI. They completed their residency with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center



Dr. Levashkevich works at Ascension Medical Group Obstetrics/Gynecology in Grand Blanc Township, MI with other offices in Fenton, MI and Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.