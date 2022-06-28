Dr. Gospodinoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexia Gospodinoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexia Gospodinoff, MD
Dr. Alexia Gospodinoff, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Gospodinoff works at
Dr. Gospodinoff's Office Locations
Northern Virginia Center for Arthritis PC1860 Town Center Dr Ste 130, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 689-2050
Internal Medicine Group LLC3301 Woodburn Rd Ste 304, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 573-0130
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medico
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gospodinoff?
Was referred to Dr G by my dermatologist. She is kind, patient and willing to work with other doctors to provide the best treatment for multiple autoimmune issues. I trust her and have referred my mom and daughter to her!
About Dr. Alexia Gospodinoff, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1578630869
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gospodinoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gospodinoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gospodinoff works at
Dr. Gospodinoff has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gospodinoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gospodinoff speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Gospodinoff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gospodinoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gospodinoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gospodinoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.