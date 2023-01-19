Overview of Dr. Alexis Abril, MD

Dr. Alexis Abril, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Salamanca, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital.



Dr. Abril works at Steward Multispecialty Associates Coral Gables in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.