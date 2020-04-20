Dr. Alexis Bisangwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bisangwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexis Bisangwa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexis Bisangwa, MD
Dr. Alexis Bisangwa, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Cocaine Abuse and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bisangwa's Office Locations
- 1 14709 Elm Ave Ste B4, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 454-0735
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bisangwa?
Dr. B is the best psychiatrist you could ever find. He is smart, caring, understanding, generous, well rounded, treats me like a person not a number. I am so happy I met him and have been meeting with him at least once a month. No matter my situation- I leave his office happy. He is a gentleman, a top notch human being, accepting, and not afraid to tell the truth. I like that. Thanks Dr B. You save my life.
About Dr. Alexis Bisangwa, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1861563652
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bisangwa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bisangwa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bisangwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bisangwa has seen patients for Nondependent Cocaine Abuse and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bisangwa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bisangwa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bisangwa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bisangwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bisangwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.