Dr. Alexis Calloway, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexis Calloway, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA.
Locations
Digestive Healthcare Of Georgia95 Collier Rd NW Ste 4075, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 355-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alexis Calloway, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1124255989
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
