Dr. Alexis Curreri, MD

Dermatology
Dr. Alexis Curreri, MD is a Dermatologist in Whitehall, PA. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College.

Dr. Curreri works at Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners in Whitehall, PA with other offices in Oaks, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners (Whitehall)
    3360 Macarthur Rd, Whitehall, PA 18052
    Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners
    400 Cresson Blvd Ste 320, Oaks, PA 19456

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Warts
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital Blue Cross
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Geisinger Health Plan
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UPMC

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Jan 13, 2022
    They were friendly and listened to my concerns. It was a quick visit, only a short wait to be seen. They went over everything I needed in good detail.
    About Dr. Alexis Curreri, MD

    Dermatology
    English
    1851689343
    Education & Certifications

    American Academy of Dermatology
    Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Lankenau Med Ctr
    Jefferson Medical College
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexis Curreri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Curreri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Curreri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Curreri has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Warts, and more.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Curreri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curreri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curreri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

