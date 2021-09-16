Overview

Dr. Alexis Ahlfors Cutchins, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Ahlfors Cutchins works at Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.