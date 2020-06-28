Overview of Dr. Alexis Dell, MD

Dr. Alexis Dell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Dell works at HCA Florida Gainesville Internal Medicine Physicians in Gainesville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.