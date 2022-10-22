Dr. Alexis Dougherty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dougherty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexis Dougherty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexis Dougherty, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston.
Dr. Dougherty works at
Locations
Louise H Stewart MD Inc2320 Bath St Ste 203, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 318-3280
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor with a warm empathetic personality. I had a Mohs surgical procedure which she performed with great competence. Office staff friendly and welcoming. It was a very positive experience.
About Dr. Alexis Dougherty, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689986507
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech U Hlth Sci Ctr
- M D Anderson Cancer Ctr
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Pomona College
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dougherty accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dougherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dougherty works at
Dr. Dougherty has seen patients for Rosacea, Itchy Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dougherty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dougherty speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dougherty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dougherty.
