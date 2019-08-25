Overview of Dr. Alexis Dunne, MD

Dr. Alexis Dunne, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oswego, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presence Mercy Medical Center and Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Dunne works at Dreyer Clinic Inc in Oswego, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.