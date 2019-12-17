Dr. Alexis Gage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexis Gage, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alexis Gage, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They completed their fellowship with Harborview Medical Center
Memorial Health Physicians - Trauma & Surgical Care4750 Waters Ave Ste 202, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 302-3048Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
ED Visit
- Critical Care Surgery
- English
- 1376839480
- Harborview Medical Center
- MORRISTOWN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Gage has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gage accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gage. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.