Overview

Dr. Alexis Gutierrez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami Lakes, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De Camaguey 'dr Carlos J Finlay' and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Gutierrez works at Las Palmas Medical Center in Miami Lakes, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Murmur and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.