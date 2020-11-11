Dr. Harrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexis Harrison, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexis Harrison, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Logan Health - Whitefish, Logan Health Medical Center and The Healthcenter.
Dr. Harrison works at
Locations
Providence Health & Services Mt350 Heritage Way Ste 2100, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 257-8992
Kalispell Regional Healthcare310 Sunnyview Ln, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 752-5111
Hospital Affiliations
- Logan Health - Whitefish
- Logan Health Medical Center
- The Healthcenter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly, responsive & competent
About Dr. Alexis Harrison, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1861646382
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrison has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.