Dr. Alexis Harvey, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Sewell, NJ
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alexis Harvey, MD

Dr. Alexis Harvey, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Hahnemann University.

Dr. Harvey works at Penn Medicine | Virtua Health Cancer Program in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harvey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Penn Medicine | Virtua Health Cancer Program
    239 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste 190, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 341-8400
  2. 2
    21st Century Oncology of New Jersey
    130 Carnie Blvd Ste 1, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 424-0003

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Bladder Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Bladder Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Radioactive Seed Implants Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alexis Harvey, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578559050
    Education & Certifications

    • Hahnemann U
    • Hahnemann University
    • Villanova University
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexis Harvey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harvey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harvey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Harvey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harvey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harvey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harvey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

