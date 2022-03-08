Dr. Alexis Jimenez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jimenez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexis Jimenez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexis Jimenez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Jimenez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northside2386 Dunn Ave Ste 111, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (904) 449-7246Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jimenez?
Dr. Jimenez was terrific. His PA is Knowledgeable, sensitive, informative… I immediately felt at ease when I have an appointment – and felt confident in my receiving expert medical care. Staff was great, too. Walked away, very impressed w. the overall experience. HIGHLY recommend.
About Dr. Alexis Jimenez, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1942441746
Education & Certifications
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jimenez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jimenez works at
Dr. Jimenez has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jimenez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jimenez speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Jimenez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jimenez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jimenez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jimenez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.