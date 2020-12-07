Dr. Alexis Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexis Jones, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexis Jones, MD
Dr. Alexis Jones, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Evergreen Park, IL. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
Osf Healthcare Little Company of Mary Medical Center2800 W 95th St, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Directions (708) 499-4100
Mahafzah Medical Center2850 W 95th St Ste 203, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Directions (708) 499-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Hands down the best Doctor I’ve ever had. She got me through the pregnancy of my daughter in 2010 & my son in 2011. I haven’t had a doctor as personable as her & her staff since. I am pregnant now & I wish she could be my doctor again but I moved out of state. If you see this Dr. Jones I miss you & Pam dearly and I pray all is well-Chontella
About Dr. Alexis Jones, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1215999602
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
