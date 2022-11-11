Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexis Katz, DO
Overview of Dr. Alexis Katz, DO
Dr. Alexis Katz, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL.
Dr. Katz's Office Locations
Delray Beach Office5162 Linton Blvd Ste 101, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 498-1114
Rheumatology Associates of S Florida1050 NW 15th St Ste 212A, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 368-5611
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
For thirty years I have been suffering from gout, tried several doctors and treatments, and in four weeks Dr. Katz helped me to get my uric Acid under control at a normal level, and for a year now I am gout attacks free. Thanks, Dr. Katz, I am thankful to you!
About Dr. Alexis Katz, DO
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1194102756
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
