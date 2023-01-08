Dr. Alexis Melnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexis Melnick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexis Melnick, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Melnick works at
Locations
-
1
Reproductive Medicine215 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
-
2
Reproductive Medicine215 East 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
-
3
Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
-
4
Weill Cornell Medicine - Southampton2 Montauk Highway, Southampton, NY 11968 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Melnick?
We had a wonderful experience with Dr. Melnick & highly recommend her!
About Dr. Alexis Melnick, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English
- 1023251378
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melnick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melnick works at
127 patients have reviewed Dr. Melnick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.