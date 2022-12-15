Dr. Alexis Perkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexis Perkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alexis Perkins, MD is a Dermatologist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital and Mount Auburn Hospital.
Dermatology Associates of Concord625 Mount Auburn St Ste 101B, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 354-5658
Dermatology Associates of Concord290 Baker Ave Ste N220, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 369-9023Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I have seen Dr. Perkins for several years and continue to be delighted in the care she provides. I have a history of skin cancers, so I see her every 6 months. She goes over my skin with a magnifier, and photographs spots she wants to monitor so that she can compare them over time. When I have the start of a cancer or precancerous spot, her go-to is a chemo cream rather than freezing or surgery. It works as well and is simple to use (and less invasive than other techniques).
About Dr. Alexis Perkins, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD MED SCH
- Bryn Mawr College
- Dermatology
Dr. Perkins works at
