Dr. Alexis Perkins, MD is a Dermatologist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital and Mount Auburn Hospital.



Dr. Perkins works at Dermatology Associates Of Concord in Cambridge, MA with other offices in Concord, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Herpes Simplex Infection and Athlete's Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.