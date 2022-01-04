Dr. Pilato has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexis Pilato, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexis Pilato, MD
Dr. Alexis Pilato, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Canandaigua, NY.
Dr. Pilato works at
Dr. Pilato's Office Locations
-
1
Canandaigua Medical Group PC335 PARRISH ST, Canandaigua, NY 14424 Directions (585) 393-2800
-
2
F. F. Thompson Hospital350 Parrish St, Canandaigua, NY 14424 Directions (585) 396-6000
-
3
Mead Square Pharmacy53 W Main St, Victor, NY 14564 Directions (585) 978-8235
Hospital Affiliations
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pilato?
Helpful, patient, caring.
About Dr. Alexis Pilato, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1912393117
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pilato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pilato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pilato works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pilato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pilato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pilato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pilato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.