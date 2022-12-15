Dr. Alexis Rieber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rieber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexis Rieber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexis Rieber, MD
Dr. Alexis Rieber, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Rieber works at
Dr. Rieber's Office Locations
-
1
Cedars-Sinai ENT - Pasadena630 S Raymond Ave Unit 201, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (424) 314-0196Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthCare Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rieber?
Dr. Rieber was fantastic! From our first visit to our surgery and post-surgery appointments, Dr. Rieber explained everything in detail. I felt very at ease and calm as she performed tubal surgery on my son who was 1.5 years old at the time. I recommend her anytime someone needs a pediatric ENT.
About Dr. Alexis Rieber, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659623429
Education & Certifications
- Monroe Carell Jr Childrens Hospital at Vanderbilt|Vanderbilt University
- Los Angeles County and USC Medical Center
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Otorhinolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rieber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rieber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rieber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rieber works at
Dr. Rieber speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Rieber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rieber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rieber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rieber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.