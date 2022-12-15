See All Otolaryngologists in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Alexis Rieber, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (37)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alexis Rieber, MD

Dr. Alexis Rieber, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Rieber works at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rieber's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cedars-Sinai ENT - Pasadena
    630 S Raymond Ave Unit 201, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 314-0196
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Earwax Buildup
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Earwax Buildup

Treatment frequency



Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthCare Partners
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Dr. Rieber was fantastic! From our first visit to our surgery and post-surgery appointments, Dr. Rieber explained everything in detail. I felt very at ease and calm as she performed tubal surgery on my son who was 1.5 years old at the time. I recommend her anytime someone needs a pediatric ENT.
    Alison Drohan — Dec 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Alexis Rieber, MD
    About Dr. Alexis Rieber, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1659623429
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Monroe Carell Jr Childrens Hospital at Vanderbilt|Vanderbilt University
    Residency
    • Los Angeles County and USC Medical Center
    Internship
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Otorhinolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexis Rieber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rieber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rieber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rieber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rieber works at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rieber’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Rieber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rieber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rieber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rieber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

