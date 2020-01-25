Dr. Alexis Rojas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rojas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexis Rojas, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexis Rojas, MD
Dr. Alexis Rojas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from University Central Occidental Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
Dr. Rojas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rojas' Office Locations
-
1
Oak Medical Clinic4151 Hunters Park Ln Ste 116, Orlando, FL 32837 Directions (407) 501-6591
-
2
Oak Medical Center805 E Oak St Ste 1, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 214-7981
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rojas?
He is a kind, compassionate and knowledgeable physician.
About Dr. Alexis Rojas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1376544072
Education & Certifications
- University of California, Irvine School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Martin Luther King Jr./Drew Medical Center
- University Central Occidental Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rojas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rojas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rojas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rojas works at
Dr. Rojas has seen patients for C-Section, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rojas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rojas speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Rojas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rojas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rojas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rojas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.