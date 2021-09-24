Dr. Alexis Stephens, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexis Stephens, DO
Overview
Dr. Alexis Stephens, DO is a Dermatologist in Coconut Creek, FL. They completed their fellowship with Skin and Cancer Associates Center For Cosmetic Enhancements
Dr. Stephens works at
Locations
-
1
Parkland Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery4360 N State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Directions (754) 999-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Providers
- Optimum HealthCare
- Prime Health Services
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stephens?
I found her off YouTube (make sure to subscribe & like). I am uber happy that she is someone accessible. She was professional and heard me out with all my skin issues. Even from her videos she seems sweet and I'm glad I was able to experience that. Plus representation played a major part. I was fan-girling over her . She's a black Barbie. Thanks Youtube, my insurance, and Parkland dermatology. I'm looking forward to having clear skin.
About Dr. Alexis Stephens, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- 1407143670
Education & Certifications
- Skin and Cancer Associates Center For Cosmetic Enhancements
- Broward Health
- O'Bleness Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stephens has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stephens works at
Dr. Stephens has seen patients for Dry Skin and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stephens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.