Dr. Alexis Te, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Te is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexis Te, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexis Te, MD
Dr. Alexis Te, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
Dr. Te works at
Dr. Te's Office Locations
-
1
Urology Iris Cantor Men s Health Center425 East 61st Street 12th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Te?
Dr. Te is extremely thorough and methodical in evaluating BPH treatment options. He is knowledgeable and experienced in ALL of the available options, both non-surgical and surgical, and thus, is well-positioned to determine the best course of treatment.
About Dr. Alexis Te, MD
- Urology
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1609981513
Education & Certifications
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
- Columbia Presby Med Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia Presbyterian Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Te has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Te accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Te has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Te works at
Dr. Te has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Te on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Te speaks Chinese and Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Te. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Te.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Te, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Te appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.