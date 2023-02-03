Overview of Dr. Alexis Te, MD

Dr. Alexis Te, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center



Dr. Te works at Urology Iris Cantor Men s Health Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.