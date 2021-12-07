Dr. Alexis Wiesenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiesenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexis Wiesenthal, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexis Wiesenthal, MD
Dr. Alexis Wiesenthal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Wiesenthal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wiesenthal's Office Locations
-
1
San Antonio Skin Cancer Clinic7950 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 201-0290
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wiesenthal?
I've just started seeing Dr. Wiesenthal as my internist. I have not yet had a face to face meeting with her, but my telehealth interactions with her have been excellent. She is an excellent diagnostician and caregiver. She's knowledgeable and thoughtful, and she takes her time. During a recent illness, she diagnosed me quickly and got a prescription to me right away. That level of responsiveness and care is rare today, and I feel lucky to have found it.
About Dr. Alexis Wiesenthal, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1881663557
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiesenthal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiesenthal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiesenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiesenthal works at
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiesenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiesenthal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiesenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiesenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.