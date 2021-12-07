See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Alexis Wiesenthal, MD

Internal Medicine
3.6 (94)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alexis Wiesenthal, MD

Dr. Alexis Wiesenthal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Wiesenthal works at San Antonio Skin & Cancer Clinic in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wiesenthal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    San Antonio Skin Cancer Clinic
    7950 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 201-0290

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital
  • St. Lukes Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peptic Ulcer
Testicular Dysfunction
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acid Reflux
Acne
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Fatigue
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
High Cholesterol
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Syphilis Infections
Thyroid Disease
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 94 ratings
    Patient Ratings (94)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (28)
    Dec 07, 2021
    I've just started seeing Dr. Wiesenthal as my internist. I have not yet had a face to face meeting with her, but my telehealth interactions with her have been excellent. She is an excellent diagnostician and caregiver. She's knowledgeable and thoughtful, and she takes her time. During a recent illness, she diagnosed me quickly and got a prescription to me right away. That level of responsiveness and care is rare today, and I feel lucky to have found it.
    Jennifer Bartlett — Dec 07, 2021
    About Dr. Alexis Wiesenthal, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881663557
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic Hospital
    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexis Wiesenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiesenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wiesenthal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wiesenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wiesenthal works at San Antonio Skin & Cancer Clinic in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Wiesenthal’s profile.

    94 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiesenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiesenthal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiesenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiesenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

