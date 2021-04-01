Overview of Dr. Alexis Woods, MD

Dr. Alexis Woods, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Woods works at ASSOCIATED INTERNISTS OF AHWATUKEE in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.