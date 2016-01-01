Dr. Alexus Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexus Young, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexus Young, MD
Dr. Alexus Young, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Young works at
Dr. Young's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Mintview OB/GYN - Randolph1918 Randolph Rd Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 951-1036
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Young?
About Dr. Alexus Young, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
- 1154853232
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young works at
Dr. Young has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.