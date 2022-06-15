Overview of Dr. Aleyda Borge, MD

Dr. Aleyda Borge, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Cartagena, Division De Ciencias De La Salud.



Dr. Borge works at Aleyda M Borge MD PA in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.