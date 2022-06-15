See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Aleyda Borge, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Aleyda Borge, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (22)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aleyda Borge, MD

Dr. Aleyda Borge, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Cartagena, Division De Ciencias De La Salud.

Dr. Borge works at Aleyda M Borge MD PA in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Salvador Mora, MD
Dr. Salvador Mora, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Helen-Valentine Chukwu, DO
Dr. Helen-Valentine Chukwu, DO
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Aditi Quadri, DO
Dr. Aditi Quadri, DO
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Memorial Hospital Pembroke.

Dr. Borge's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aleyda M Borge MD PA
    9710 Stirling Rd Ste 103, Hollywood, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Administrative Physical
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia
Administrative Physical
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastresophageal Reflux-Related Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity - Colitis - Hypothyroidism - Cardiac Hypertrophy - Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Borge?

    Jun 15, 2022
    The office staff is efficient and pleasant to deal with. Dr. Borge takes the time to get to know her patients and is an excellent doctor. The office does not over book so there is never a long wait time to see the doctor.
    Elizabeth — Jun 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Aleyda Borge, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Aleyda Borge, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Borge to family and friends

    Dr. Borge's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Borge

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Aleyda Borge, MD.

    About Dr. Aleyda Borge, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417033432
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad De Cartagena, Division De Ciencias De La Salud
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aleyda Borge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Borge has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Borge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Borge works at Aleyda M Borge MD PA in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Borge’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Borge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Aleyda Borge, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.