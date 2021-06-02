Overview

Dr. Alfonso Barbati, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clairton, PA.



Dr. Barbati works at South Hills Gastroenterology in Clairton, PA with other offices in Homestead, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.