Overview of Dr. Alfonso Barragan, MD

Dr. Alfonso Barragan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.



Dr. Barragan works at SWAT Surgical Associates LLP in Lubbock, TX with other offices in Burleson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.