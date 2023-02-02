Dr. Alfonso Brigham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brigham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfonso Brigham, MD
Overview of Dr. Alfonso Brigham, MD
Dr. Alfonso Brigham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hawthorne, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.
Dr. Brigham's Office Locations
Hawthorne Primary Care12618 Hawthorne Blvd, Hawthorne, CA 90250 Directions (310) 263-5700Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brigham is a good doctor...There one other doctor I refuse to see again in my life time...thanks
About Dr. Alfonso Brigham, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1902858343
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
