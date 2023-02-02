Overview of Dr. Alfonso Brigham, MD

Dr. Alfonso Brigham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hawthorne, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.



Dr. Brigham works at Providence Family Medical Center in Hawthorne, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.