Dr. Alfonso Chavez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alfonso Chavez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Chihuahua, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Nephrology Associates of El Paso1250 E Cliff Dr Ste 1A, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 532-2693
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
He is a beautiful doctor he treats with sincere and concern Very professional
- Nephrology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Advocate Il Masonic Med Center|Baylor College Of Med
- Universidad Autonoma De Chihuahua, Facultad De Medicina
Dr. Chavez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chavez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chavez has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Nephrotic Syndrome and Kidney Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chavez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chavez speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chavez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavez.
