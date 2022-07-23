Dr. Alfonso Cutugno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cutugno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfonso Cutugno, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Catania, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus, Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Hqmp334 PLAZA RD, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 871-3545Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Health Quest Medical Practice PC6511 Spring Brook Ave Ste 101, Rhinebeck, NY 12572 Directions (845) 871-3545
- HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Dr Cutugno is a caring and brilliant doctor. I came to him with breast cancer, and as most patients with with this diagnosis, I was terrified. Dr Cutugno provided the medical care I needed as well as gave me the confidence that everything possible would be done to help me through. After treatment and surgery a year later, my lab tests for cancer were all negative. No radiation was needed. I was so fortunate to have Dr Cutugno and his team for my physician and for this I will be for forever grateful.
- Hematology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1477555761
- Hahnemann University
- Englewood Hospital
- Englewood Hosp
- Universita Degli Studi Di Catania, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
- Oncology
Dr. Cutugno has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cutugno accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cutugno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cutugno speaks Italian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cutugno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cutugno.
