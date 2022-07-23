See All Hematologists in Kingston, NY
Dr. Alfonso Cutugno, MD

Hematology
4.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alfonso Cutugno, MD

Dr. Alfonso Cutugno, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Catania, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus, Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Dr. Cutugno works at Alfonso Cutugno MD in Kingston, NY with other offices in Rhinebeck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cutugno's Office Locations

    334 PLAZA RD, Kingston, NY 12401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 871-3545
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Health Quest Medical Practice PC
    6511 Spring Brook Ave Ste 101, Rhinebeck, NY 12572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 871-3545

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
  • Northern Dutchess Hospital
  • Vassar Brothers Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Leukemia
Anemia
Neutropenia
Treatment frequency



Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alfonso Cutugno, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477555761
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hahnemann University
    Residency
    • Englewood Hospital
    Internship
    • Englewood Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Universita Degli Studi Di Catania, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
    Board Certifications
    • Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alfonso Cutugno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cutugno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cutugno has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cutugno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cutugno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cutugno.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cutugno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cutugno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

