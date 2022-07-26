Dr. Alfonso Lopez-Cardona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez-Cardona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfonso Lopez-Cardona, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alfonso Lopez-Cardona, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Williamsburg, VA.
They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1318 Jamestown Rd Ste 201, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Directions (757) 645-3795
Colonial Behavioral Health Child and Adolescent921 Capitol Landing Rd, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Directions (757) 253-4074
- 3 3804 GEORGE WASHINGTON MEM HWY, Yorktown, VA 23692 Directions (757) 898-7926
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lopez is an exceptional psychiatrist with expansive knowledge and experience in working with dual diagnosed patients. He thoroughly helps manage medication and make adjustments, he recommends therapy as a psychiatrist he knows he is not providing therapy. Some people put all the responsibility for change on the MD and do not realize they are the change agent. He is empathetic, kind, thorough, caring and very skilled doctor.
About Dr. Alfonso Lopez-Cardona, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1649201328
