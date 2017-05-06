Overview

Dr. Alfonso Ramirez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Ramirez works at ALFONSO RAMIREZ MD in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.