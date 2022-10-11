Dr. Alfonso Saa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfonso Saa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alfonso Saa, MD
Dr. Alfonso Saa, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Saa's Office Locations
Alfonso H. Saa MD PA New Corp.508 S Habana Ave Ste 255, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 875-8550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Saa for several years and I really like him and his staff. He listens to what is bothering me and then gives me options on how to handle things better. He also checks my BP and O2 level which I have never had a psychiatrist do before. That makes me feel like he is not only concerned about my mental state but my physical one as well. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Alfonso Saa, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
