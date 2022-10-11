See All Psychiatrists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Alfonso Saa, MD

Psychiatry
4.3 (11)
Map Pin Small Tampa, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alfonso Saa, MD

Dr. Alfonso Saa, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Saa works at ALFONSO H SAA, M.D. in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saa's Office Locations

    Alfonso H. Saa MD PA New Corp.
    508 S Habana Ave Ste 255, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 875-8550

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 11, 2022
    I have been going to Dr. Saa for several years and I really like him and his staff. He listens to what is bothering me and then gives me options on how to handle things better. He also checks my BP and O2 level which I have never had a psychiatrist do before. That makes me feel like he is not only concerned about my mental state but my physical one as well. I highly recommend him.
    Sandra Foster — Oct 11, 2022
    About Dr. Alfonso Saa, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1588845051
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alfonso Saa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saa accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Saa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saa has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Saa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

