Overview of Dr. Alfonso Sabater Gozalvo, MD

Dr. Alfonso Sabater Gozalvo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VALENCIA / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Sabater Gozalvo works at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Miami, FL with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.