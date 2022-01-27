Dr. Alfonso Waller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfonso Waller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alfonso Waller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and University Hospital.
Locations
NJOI - Orthopaedic Musculoskeletal Oncology90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 520-6259
Ambulatory Care Center140 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 520-6266
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Three Rivers Provider Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very thoughtful, listens and answers questions.
About Dr. Alfonso Waller, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School|UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL|Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School
- UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL
- UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
