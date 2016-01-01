Dr. Austin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alfred Austin, DO
Overview of Dr. Alfred Austin, DO
Dr. Alfred Austin, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI.
Dr. Austin's Office Locations
Child and Adult Medicine of Grand Blanc8235 Holly Rd Ste 1, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 694-9700
Genesys Regional Medical Center1 Genesys Pkwy, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 606-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alfred Austin, DO
- General Surgery
- English
- 1841678133
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Austin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Austin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Austin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Austin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Austin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Austin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.