Overview of Dr. Alfred Becker, MD

Dr. Alfred Becker, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in West Nyack, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Nyack Hospital.



Dr. Becker works at Crystal Run Healthcare in West Nyack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.