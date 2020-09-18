Overview

Dr. Alfred Belding, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Belding works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Family Medicine at Smithtown in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Trigeminal Neuralgia and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.