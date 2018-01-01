Dr. Alfred Beshai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beshai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Beshai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alfred Beshai, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Kasr Alainy / Cairo University and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Beshai works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Carilion Clinic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Roanoke3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 224-5170Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Mission Advanced Pain Management & Spine Center16405 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 210, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 441-5445
-
3
Lakewood Office Location5750 Downey Ave Ste 206, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (949) 441-5445
-
4
Mission Viejo26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 485, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 441-5445
-
5
Mission Advanced Pain Mgmt. & Spine Center PC26691 Plaza Ste 170, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 306-7262
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beshai?
Phenomenal patient care!!!
About Dr. Alfred Beshai, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Egyyptian Arabic and French
- 1184834194
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University School of Medicine
- Kasr Alainy / Cairo University
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beshai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beshai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beshai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beshai works at
Dr. Beshai speaks Arabic, Egyyptian Arabic and French.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Beshai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beshai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beshai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beshai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.