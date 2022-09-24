See All General Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Alfred Bogucki, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (94)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Alfred Bogucki, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MCP Hahnemann Univ.-School of Health Professions and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Bogucki works at Northeast Surgical Associates at Torresdale in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lipomas
Inguinal Hernia
Gallstones
Lipomas
Inguinal Hernia
Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Consumer Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 94 ratings
    Patient Ratings (94)
    5 Star
    (86)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 24, 2022
    This fine doctor performed laparoscopic surgery on an umbilical hernia over a year ago and I am as good as new. As if it never was. His bedside manner is excellent. We became friends I will always recommend him
    Patrick burchy — Sep 24, 2022
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bogucki to family and friends

    Dr. Bogucki's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bogucki

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Alfred Bogucki, MD

    General Surgery
    36 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1740219955
    Education & Certifications

    Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
    Med College Of Pa And Hospital
    Medical College Of Pennsylvania
    MCP Hahnemann Univ.-School of Health Professions
    St. Joseph's University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alfred Bogucki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bogucki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bogucki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bogucki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bogucki works at Northeast Surgical Associates at Torresdale in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Bogucki’s profile.

    Dr. Bogucki has seen patients for Lipomas, Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bogucki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    94 patients have reviewed Dr. Bogucki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bogucki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bogucki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bogucki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

