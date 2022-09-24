Dr. Alfred Bogucki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bogucki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Bogucki, MD
Overview
Dr. Alfred Bogucki, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MCP Hahnemann Univ.-School of Health Professions and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Locations
Northeast Surgical Associates at Torresdale3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 235, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (215) 612-5001
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Consumer Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
This fine doctor performed laparoscopic surgery on an umbilical hernia over a year ago and I am as good as new. As if it never was. His bedside manner is excellent. We became friends I will always recommend him
About Dr. Alfred Bogucki, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
- Med College Of Pa And Hospital
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania
- MCP Hahnemann Univ.-School of Health Professions
- St. Joseph's University
