Dr. Alfred Bonati, MD
Dr. Alfred Bonati, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hudson, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Cadiz, Facultad De Medicina.
Bonati Institute7315 Hudson Ave, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 868-9563
Bonati Spine Institute is awesome! Before I went to Bonati I had my MRI read by another prominent back Institute who wanted to fuse my spine and remove major areas of bone. So I looked for a 2nd opinion from Bonati. I'M SO GLAD I DID!!! Their minimalist approach worked! I immediately had relief. And the staff was great. Thank you so much!!!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 54 years of experience
- English
- Bowman Gray School of Medicine
- Universidad De Cadiz, Facultad De Medicina
