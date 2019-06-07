See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Hudson, FL
Dr. Alfred Bonati, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Alfred Bonati, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (19)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alfred Bonati, MD

Dr. Alfred Bonati, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hudson, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Cadiz, Facultad De Medicina.

Dr. Bonati works at Bonati Institute in Hudson, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Edward Haupt, MD
Dr. Edward Haupt, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Laura Mattson, DO
Dr. Laura Mattson, DO
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Antonio Forte, MD
Dr. Antonio Forte, MD
3.7 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Bonati's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bonati Institute
    7315 Hudson Ave, Hudson, FL 34667 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 868-9563

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spinal Stenosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spinal Stenosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dropfoot
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Assurant Health
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bonati?

    Jun 07, 2019
    Bonati Spine Institute is awesome! Before I went to Bonati I had my MRI read by another prominent back Institute who wanted to fuse my spine and remove major areas of bone. So I looked for a 2nd opinion from Bonati. I'M SO GLAD I DID!!! Their minimalist approach worked! I immediately had relief. And the staff was great. Thank you so much!!!
    Scott Reph SR in Tampa, FL — Jun 07, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alfred Bonati, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alfred Bonati, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bonati to family and friends

    Dr. Bonati's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bonati

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alfred Bonati, MD.

    About Dr. Alfred Bonati, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457469660
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bowman Gray School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Universidad De Cadiz, Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alfred Bonati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bonati has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bonati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bonati has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alfred Bonati, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.