Dr. Alfred Callahan, MD
Dr. Alfred Callahan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Stroke & Heart Attack Prevention Center Pllc2000 Glen Echo Rd Ste 122, Nashville, TN 37215 Directions (615) 297-5300
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent!!! He really took an interest and kept on doing different tests and sending me to different doctors that were specialists in their fields. He seems to be leaving no stone unturned with me and continues to dig deeper into my situation.
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Vanderbilt U Hosp
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Dr. Callahan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Callahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Callahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Callahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.